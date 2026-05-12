In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|Xc40
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4