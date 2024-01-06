Saved Articles

BMW 3 Series vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
951.67530 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.84.7 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09864,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00061,25,000
RTO
4,78,00029,000
Insurance
2,04,5982,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1901,37,944

