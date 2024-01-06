In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80.
3 Series: 1998 cc engine, 16.13 kmpl mileage.
C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less