In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4