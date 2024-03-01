In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. 3 Series: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 3 Series vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series Fortuner legender Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2755 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4