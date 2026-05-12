In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|Fortuner
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-