hamburger icon
HomeCompare Cars3 Series [2019-2022] vs Kodiaq

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] Kodiaq
BrandBMWSkoda
Price₹ 42.3 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage11.8 to 20.3 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
3 Series [2019-2022]
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Reading Lamps
Right Side View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
951.67921 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
6-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Braking Performance
33-
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17235 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
135155 mm
Length
47094758 mm
Wheelbase
28512791 mm
Height
14351679 mm
Width
18271864 mm
Bootspace
480447 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5962 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6+6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Interior Colours
Sensatec Canberra Beige/Black, Sensatec Black | Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09842,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00036,99,000
RTO
4,78,0003,98,900
Insurance
2,04,5981,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,19091,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
See All
On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

A Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall. (Image: Facebook/Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763)
Suzuki GSX-R1000R ends up dangling from a traffic light after a collision with BMW 3-Series
12 May 2026
The BMW 3 Series is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.
Looking for a diesel sports sedan? The BMW 3 Series LWB might be a worthy contender in the space
21 Mar 2025
BMW marks 50 years of the 3 Series sedan with new special edition models limited to 50 units
BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre Editions launched in India: Limited units, priced from 64 lakh
19 Aug 2025
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand’s first RS-badged premium SUV in India and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and black exterior highlights.
Skoda Kodiaq RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV
4 Jul 2026
Skoda Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin
13 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the 2025 Enyaq facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The Enyaq will also become the first EV from the Czech auto giant to be launched in India.
Watch India-bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with bigger battery and enhanced range
9 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers