3 Series [2019-2022] vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] Cooper jcw Brand BMW MINI Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.