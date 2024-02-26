In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200.
3 Series: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|17 to 19 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4