In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. 3 Series: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 3 Series vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series Gla [2021-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4