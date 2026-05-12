3 Series [2019-2022] vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] Wrangler [2021-2024] Brand BMW Jeep Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 62.65 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 10.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.