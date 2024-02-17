In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport, Hyundai Tucson Price starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. 3 Series: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Tucson: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 3 Series vs Tucson Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series Tucson Brand BMW Hyundai Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4