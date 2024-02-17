Saved Articles

BMW 3 Series vs Hyundai Tucson

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

3 Series vs Tucson Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series Tucson
BrandBMWHyundai
Price₹ 42.3 Lakhs₹ 29.02 Lakhs
Mileage11.8 to 20.3 kmpl12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders44
3 Series
BMW 3 Series
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm192 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm154 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4Nu 2.0
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
951.67-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09833,51,833
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00029,01,800
RTO
4,78,0003,06,180
Insurance
2,04,5981,43,353
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,19072,043
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

