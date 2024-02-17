In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport, Hyundai Tucson Price starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol.
3 Series: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage.
Tucson: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series vs Tucson Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series
|Tucson
|Brand
|BMW
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 29.02 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4