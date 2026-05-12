3 Series [2019-2022] vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Brand BMW Hyundai Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Range - 631 km/charge Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 72.6 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.