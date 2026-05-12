In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|BMW
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|631 km/charge
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)