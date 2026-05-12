3 Series [2019-2022] vs Endeavour Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] Endeavour Brand BMW Ford Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 32.75 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1996 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Ford Endeavour, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.