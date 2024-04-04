HT Auto
BMW 3 Series vs BYD Seal

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

3 Series vs Seal Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series Seal
BrandBMWBYD
Price₹ 42.3 Lakhs₹ 41 Lakhs
Range-510-650 km/charge
Mileage11.8 to 20.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-61.44 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, AutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time-26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)

3 Series
BMW 3 Series
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
951.67-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.87.5 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09842,92,726
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00041,00,000
RTO
4,78,00029,000
Insurance
2,04,5981,63,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,19092,267

