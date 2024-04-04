In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330i Sport and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. 3 Series: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 3 Series vs Seal Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series Seal Brand BMW BYD Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 41 Lakhs Range - 510-650 km/charge Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 61.44 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)