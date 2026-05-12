3 Series [2019-2022] vs e6 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] E6 Brand BMW BYD Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 29.15 Lakh Range - 415 km/charge Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 71.7 kwh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and BYD e6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport and BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.