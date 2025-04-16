In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and BMW X1, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs X1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|X1
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1499 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3