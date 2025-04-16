hamburger icon
HomeCompare Cars3 Series [2019-2022] vs X1

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] vs BMW X1

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and BMW X1, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs X1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] X1
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 42.3 Lakhs₹ 50.9 Lakhs
Mileage11.8 to 20.3 kmpl16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
3 Series [2019-2022]
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i M Sport
₹50.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Door Scuff Plate
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1316.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm134 bhp @ 4400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
951.67-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
65.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Braking Performance
33-
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleMulti-arm Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingSingle-joint Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17225 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
135183 mm
Length
47094500 mm
Wheelbase
28512692 mm
Height
14351630 mm
Width
18271845 mm
Bootspace
480476 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5951 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sensatec Canberra Beige/Black, Sensatec Black | BlackMesheffect/Pearl Chrome
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09858,29,847
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00050,90,000
RTO
4,78,0005,38,000
Insurance
2,04,5982,01,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1901,25,306

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line competes with some tough luxury rivals including BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: How these two premium SUVs stand against each other
16 Apr 2025
A Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall. (Image: Facebook/Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763)
Suzuki GSX-R1000R ends up dangling from a traffic light after a collision with BMW 3-Series
12 May 2026
The BMW 3 Series is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.
Looking for a diesel sports sedan? The BMW 3 Series LWB might be a worthy contender in the space
21 Mar 2025
BMW marks 50 years of the 3 Series sedan with new special edition models limited to 50 units
BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre Editions launched in India: Limited units, priced from 64 lakh
19 Aug 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque are some of the most competitive alternatives against Audi Q3.
Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3
6 Nov 2024
BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.
BMW X1 Long Wheelbase teased, India launch on August 21
6 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers