In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and BMW 5 Series [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs 5 Series [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|5 series [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4