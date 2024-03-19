In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)