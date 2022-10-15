HT Auto
2 Series Gran Coupe vs XC40 Recharge

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
220i M Sport Pro
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds4.9 seconds
Driving Range
741 Km418 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,50,59258,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
45,50,00055,90,000
RTO
4,65,33033,000
Insurance
1,34,7622,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,10,7061,26,087
