|Engine Type
|2.0L Twin power turbo
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.1 seconds
|4.9 seconds
|Driving Range
|741 Km
|418 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.82 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|177 bhp @ 5100 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹51,50,592
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹45,50,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,65,330
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹1,34,762
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,10,706
|₹1,26,087