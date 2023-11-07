2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] S60 Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1969 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.