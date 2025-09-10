In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4