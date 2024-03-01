In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price starts at Rs. 37.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 220i Sport, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. 2 Series Gran Coupe: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe Fortuner legender Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 37.9 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2755 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4