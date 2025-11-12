In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Fortuner
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-