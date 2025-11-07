In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Octavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Octavia
|Brand
|BMW
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 26.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4