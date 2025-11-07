2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Octavia Brand BMW Skoda Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 26.29 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.