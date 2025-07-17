In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4