2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Outlander Brand BMW Mitsubishi Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2360 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.