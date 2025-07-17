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HomeCompare Cars2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Countryman

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Countryman
BrandBMWMINI
Price₹ 44.4 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
220i M Sport
₹44.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
741 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds5.4 second
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm296 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperMultilink
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17R19
Length
4526 mm4447 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm-
Wheelbase
2670 mm2692 mm
Height
1420 mm1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg1735 kg
Width
1800 mm1843 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres54 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,16,17074,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
44,40,00064,90,000
RTO
4,73,0006,78,000
Insurance
2,02,6702,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,09,9661,60,134

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