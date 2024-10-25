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HomeCompare Cars2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Cooper JCW

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs MINI Cooper JCW

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Cooper JCW Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Cooper jcw
BrandBMWMINI
Price₹ 44.4 Lakhs₹ 45.5 Lakhs
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
220i M Sport
₹44.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Steering Controls
Front Left Side
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo2.0 Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
741 Km748
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm228 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17195 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperMultiple control-arm rear axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17195 / 55 R17
Length
4526 mm3850
Ground Clearance
152 mm-
Wheelbase
2670 mm2495
Height
1420 mm1414
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Width
1800 mm1727
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
430 litres211
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
4 Doors3
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres44
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalOptional
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , BlackCustomisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,16,17052,41,412
Ex-Showroom Price
44,40,00045,50,000
RTO
4,73,0004,84,000
Insurance
2,02,6702,06,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,09,9661,12,658

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