In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Gloster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Gloster
|Brand
|BMW
|MG
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1996 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4