BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Lexus ES

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features

2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
220i Sport
₹37.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8222.58
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @ 5000 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
240-
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo2.5L A25A-FXS I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
7411129
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,58,27464,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
39,50,00056,55,000
RTO
4,24,0005,94,500
Insurance
1,83,7742,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
97,9751,39,700

