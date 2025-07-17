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HomeCompare Cars2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs ES

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Es
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 44.4 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

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2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
220i M Sport
₹44.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
741 Km580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds5.5s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm338 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleMcpherson Stru
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperMulti Link
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17 235/45R2
Length
4526 mm5145 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm122 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2950 mm
Height
1420 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Width
1800 mm1920 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
430 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
617 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)Yes
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,16,1701,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
44,40,00089,99,000
RTO
4,73,0009,53,900
Insurance
2,02,6703,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,09,9662,22,072

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