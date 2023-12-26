Saved Articles

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
220i Sport
₹37.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @ 5000 rpm268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
240-
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
741-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,58,27463,40,125
Ex-Showroom Price
39,50,00055,15,000
RTO
4,24,0005,80,500
Insurance
1,83,7742,44,125
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
97,9751,36,274

