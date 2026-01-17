In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Meridian Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Meridian
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|15 to 16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4