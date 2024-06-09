HT Auto
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price starts at Rs. 37.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 220i Sport, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. 2 Series Gran Coupe: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe V-cross
BrandBMWIsuzu
Price₹ 37.9 Lakhs₹ 25.52 Lakhs
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1898 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
220i Sport
₹37.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @ 5000 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
240-
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.76.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17255 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
152-
Length
45265332 mm
Wheelbase
26703095 mm
Kerb Weight
1505-
Height
14201855 mm
Width
18001880 mm
Bootspace
430215 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5055 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,58,27430,17,364
Ex-Showroom Price
39,50,00025,52,000
RTO
4,24,0003,35,000
Insurance
1,83,7741,29,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
97,97564,854

