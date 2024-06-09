In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price starts at Rs. 37.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 220i Sport, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. 2 Series Gran Coupe: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe vs V-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe
|V-cross
|Brand
|BMW
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 37.9 Lakhs
|₹ 25.52 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4