2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Tucson [2022-2025] Brand BMW Hyundai Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 29.27 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.