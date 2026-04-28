2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Brand BMW Hyundai Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Range - 631 km/charge Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 72.6 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.