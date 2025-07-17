In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Ford Endeavour, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Endeavour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Endeavour
|Brand
|BMW
|Ford
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1996 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4