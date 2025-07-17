2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Endeavour Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Endeavour Brand BMW Ford Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 32.75 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1996 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Ford Endeavour, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.