BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs BYD Seal

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

2 Series Gran Coupe vs Seal Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe Seal
BrandBMWBYD
Price₹ 37.9 Lakhs₹ 41 Lakhs
Range-510-650 km/charge
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-61.44 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)

2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
220i Sport
₹37.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
240-
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.17.5 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,58,27442,92,726
Ex-Showroom Price
39,50,00041,00,000
RTO
4,24,00029,000
Insurance
1,83,7741,63,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
97,97592,267

