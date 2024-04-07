In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price starts at Rs. 37.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 220i Sport and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic.
2 Series Gran Coupe: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage.
Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh.
2 Series Gran Coupe vs Seal Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe
|Seal
|Brand
|BMW
|BYD
|Price
|₹ 37.9 Lakhs
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|510-650 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|61.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)