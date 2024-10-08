2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs e6 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] E6 Brand BMW BYD Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 29.15 Lakh Range - 415 km/charge Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 71.7 kwh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and BYD e6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.