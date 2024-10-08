hamburger icon
HomeCompare Cars2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs e6

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs BYD e6

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and BYD e6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs e6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] E6
BrandBMWBYD
Price₹ 44.4 Lakhs₹ 29.15 Lakh
Range-415 km/charge
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-71.7 kwh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
220i M Sport
₹44.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turboSingle AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
741 Km415 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.65 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleMcPherson
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperMulti-link
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17215 / 55 R17
Length
4526 mm4695 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2800 mm
Height
1420 mm1670 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg1930 kg
Width
1800 mm1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres580 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No500000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
64
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch10.09 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,16,17030,71,060
Ex-Showroom Price
44,40,00029,15,000
RTO
4,73,00016,000
Insurance
2,02,6701,39,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,09,96666,009

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh. Here's what it gets over the e6 MPV
8 Oct 2024
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India as a long-awaited successor to the BYD e6 MPV, which was the first car from the Chinese electric car manufacturer.
BYD eMax 7 launched in India as long-awaited successor to e6 MPV. Which variant offers what feature
9 Oct 2024
The 2025 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe double down on style and tech, while losing its more powerful engine
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India, starts at 46.90 lakh. Check details
17 Jul 2025
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe makes less power than before but gets improved handling.
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Check out 5 key highlights of the new luxury coupe
19 Jul 2025
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be produced at the manufacturer's Chennai facility
Auto recap, July 17: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & Baleno get 6 airbags, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched and more
18 Jul 2025
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 vs BYD e6: Top 5 updates that the new model gets
31 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Chinese EV giant BYD has showcased the Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric motor and the engine combine to offer a staggering 1.092 km of range.
BYD debuts Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV with nearly 1,100-km range, may be considered for India
18 Jan 2025
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come powered by two petrol and two diesel engine options. The turbo petrol motor generates 298 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph just under five seconds.
India-bound BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe unveiled: Exclusive first look
25 Nov 2024
Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
18 Dec 2021
BYD Sealion 7 is based on the e-Platform 3.0 shared with the Seal sedan and will be available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The top-end version comes with all-wheel drive setup and an output of 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm peak torque.
BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
17 Feb 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers