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HomeCompare Cars2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Atto 3

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs BYD Atto 3

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and BYD Atto 3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport and BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Atto 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Atto 3
BrandBMWBYD
Price₹ 44.4 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Range-468-521 km/charge
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-49.92 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
220i M Sport
₹44.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turbo-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
741 Km468 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds7.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleMacpherson strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperMulti-link
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17215 / 60 R17
Length
4526 mm4455 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2720 mm
Height
1420 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg1680 kg
Width
1800 mm1875 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres440 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Warranty (Years)
36
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited150000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
66
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch12.8 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , BlackEclipse Blue / Hazy Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,16,17026,19,805
Ex-Showroom Price
44,40,00024,99,000
RTO
4,73,00016,000
Insurance
2,02,6701,04,305
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,09,96656,309

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