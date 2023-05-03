In 2023 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs 5.92 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Convertible. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.69 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less