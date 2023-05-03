Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBentayga vs Dawn

Bentley Bentayga vs Rolls-Royce Dawn

In 2023 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.69-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
290-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V86.6L V12
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
654-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0116,75,07,282
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0005,92,16,192
RTO
41,54,00059,75,619
Insurance
16,12,51123,14,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,20514,50,994

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
    Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
    3 May 2023
    Honda Shine 100 comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive and most-selling 100 cc commuter segment of the Indian motorcycle market, and it competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison
    21 Mar 2023
    File photo of a McLaren Artura.
    McLaren SUV is hot for future but profits remain main target
    24 Jul 2023
    Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is 180 mm longer than the standard Bentayga.
    Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched, priced from 6 crore
    20 Jan 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    With a top speed of 306 kmph, the new Bentley Bentayga Speed SUV has already dethroned Lamborghini Urus as the fastest SUV.
    Watch: World's fastest SUV just got better
    12 Aug 2020
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    Bentley has unveiled 2021 Bentayga S SUV.
    2021 Bentley Bentayga S unveiled: First look
    26 May 2021
    Bentley has unveiled the facelift version of the new Bentayga SUV with a refreshed interior and some external design changes.
    First Look: 2020 Bentley Bentayga SUV facelift
    1 Jul 2020
    View all
     