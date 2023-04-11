In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bentayga
|Amg gt 63 s e performance
|Brand
|Bentley
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|₹ 3.3 Cr
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|12.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8