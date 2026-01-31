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Bentley Bentayga vs McLaren Artura

In 2026 when choosing among the Bentley Bentayga and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Artura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bentayga Artura
BrandBentleyMcLaren
Price₹ 4.1 Cr₹ 5.1 Cr
Range--
Mileage7.6 kmpl21.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity-7.4 kwh
Engine Capacity3996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
7.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V83.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds3.0 seconds
Driving Range
654 km-
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharger
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Max Speed
290 kmph330 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21235 / 35 / R19 91Y
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electro-hydraulic
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsMulti-link
Front Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21295 / 35 / R20 105Y
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Bootspace
484 litres1 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres72 litres
Length
5125 mm4539 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
2995 mm2640 mm
Height
1728 mm1193 mm
Kerb Weight
2415 kg1500 kg
Width
2222 mm1913 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Analogue-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeYes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No75000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No6
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Yes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingYes
Speakers
6+12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
Optional-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display8" HD Touch Screen
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, Porpoise-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, Porpoise-
Ventilated Seats
AllYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0115,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,00061,20,000
Insurance
16,12,5110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,20512,27,742

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