In 2026 when choosing among the Bentley Bentayga and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Artura Comparison