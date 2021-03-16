HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBentayga vs Urus

Bentley Bentayga vs Lamborghini Urus

Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
Twin-Turbo V8
₹3.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.69-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm650 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
290-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V84.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
654-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0113,53,81,387
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0003,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,00031,54,000
Insurance
16,12,51112,26,887
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,2057,60,484
