In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bentayga
|Urus
|Brand
|Bentley
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8