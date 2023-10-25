Saved Articles

Bentley Bentayga vs Lamborghini Huracan STO

In 2023 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm565 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.697.19
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm630 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
290310
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V85.2L V10
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
654575
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.43
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0115,69,00,217
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0004,99,00,000
RTO
41,54,00050,44,000
Insurance
16,12,51119,55,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,20512,23,007

