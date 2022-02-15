In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Huracan Evo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bentayga
|Huracan evo
|Brand
|Bentley
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10