Bentley Bentayga vs Ferrari Roma

In 2023 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Ferrari Roma, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.698.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
290320
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V83.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
654714
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.43.4
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0114,28,95,899
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0003,76,00,000
RTO
41,54,00038,14,000
Insurance
16,12,51114,81,399
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,2059,22,000

