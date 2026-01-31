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Bentley Bentayga vs Ferrari F8 Tributo

In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Ferrari F8 Tributo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs F8 Tributo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bentayga F8 tributo
BrandBentleyFerrari
Price₹ 4.1 Cr₹ 4.02 Cr
Mileage7.6 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc3902 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Berlinetta
₹4.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bentley Bentayga Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm770 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.6 kmpl7.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm711 bhp @ 7000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Driving Range
654 km604.5
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
290 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsIndependent, Multi-link
Front Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21305 / 30 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Bootspace
484 litres200
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres78
Length
5125 mm4611
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
2995 mm2650
Height
1728 mm1206
Kerb Weight
2415 kg1435
Width
2222 mm1979
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
OptionalNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, PorpoiseDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, PorpoiseTortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0114,58,56,161
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0004,02,00,000
RTO
41,54,00040,74,000
Insurance
16,12,51115,81,661
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,2059,85,627

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