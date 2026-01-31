In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Ferrari F8 Tributo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs F8 Tributo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bentayga
|F8 tributo
|Brand
|Bentley
|Ferrari
|Price
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|7.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3902 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8