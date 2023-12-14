In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs 88.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D5 Inscription. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 v. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less