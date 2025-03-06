In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Xc90
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-