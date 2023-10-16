In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Xc60
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4