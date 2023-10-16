In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)