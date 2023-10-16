In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4