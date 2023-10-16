In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|S90
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4